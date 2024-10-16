Family of Renowned Uasin Gishu Farmer Mourning Following Son’s Death in Tragic Farm Accident

The family of renowned Uasin Gishu farmer George Kili is mourning following the death of their son, 31-year-old Rodney Kili.

Rodney passed away on Tuesday evening, October 15, following an accident at a farm the family had leased in Moiben Constituency.

According to a source who spoke to KahawaTungu, the deceased, alongside his father, were tending to the farm when he slipped and fell onto a moving planter.

Rodney’s body was discovered by his father.

His sudden death was confirmed by his elder brother, Felix Kili, who shared a photo on social media platform Instagram and captioned, “What is life?”

Following the tragic news, social media users who interacted with Rodney shared messages of comfort with the family.

“He was a young ambitious and industrial farmer who worked tirelessly in implementing the new methods of farming to maximize production in Komool Farm and Buffalo Millers. To the family, friends and the farming community, may you find Solace in God following this tragic loss,” Kipchumba wrote on X.

Collins Kipchirchir on the other hand said, “May the warmth of cherished memories envelop the Kili family as you grieve the loss of your dear son, Rodney Kili. May divine peace and solace wrap around your hearts, bringing strength,closure and comfort in this darkest hour. Pole.”

Komool Farm is yet to issue a statement on the matter.