Rodri Wins 2024 Ballon d’Or

The highly anticipated announcement for the Ballon d’Or 2024 has arrived, and Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, commonly known as Rodri, has been crowned the winner. The 28-year-old Spanish international played a pivotal role in Spain’s success at EURO 2024 and helped Manchester City secure the Premier League title last season.

Rodri made headlines when he transferred from Atletico Madrid to Manchester City in 2019 for a staggering €70 million. With this latest achievement, he has now won the English Premier League championship for the fourth consecutive time and claimed the UEFA Champions League title with his club in 2023. His current market value stands at an impressive €130 million.

Rodri has etched his name in football history as the third Spanish player to win the Ballon d’Or, joining the ranks of legends Alfredo Di Stefano (1957, 1959) and Luis Suarez (1960). Moreover, he is the first player from Manchester City to ever receive this accolade, bringing the prestigious award back to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus since Cristiano Ronaldo last won it in 2008.

In the voting for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior secured second place. Despite his remarkable achievements, including winning both the Champions League and La Liga, Vinicius did not attend the ceremony, and the absence of any Real Madrid representatives raised eyebrows and sparked various speculations.

2024 Ballon d’Or Official Rankings:

Rodri (Manchester City) Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) Lautaro Martinez (Inter) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) Toni Kroos (retired) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) Phil Foden (Manchester City) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) Dani Olmo (Barcelona) Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) Nico Williams (Athletic Club) Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) Ruben Dias (Manchester City) William Saliba (Arsenal) Cole Palmer (Chelsea) Declan Rice (Arsenal) Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen) Mats Hummels (Roma) Artem Dovbyk (Roma)

2024 Award Winners:

Men's Ballon d'Or: Rodri

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmati

Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal

Yashin Trophy: Emi Martinez

Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe

Johan Cruyff Trophy: Emma Hayes and Carlo Ancelotti

Socrates Trophy: Jennifer Hermoso

Best Men's Club: Real Madrid

Best Women's Club: Barcelona

