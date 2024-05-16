Roger Goodell Siblings: Inside the Family of the NFL’s Powerhouse

Roger Goodell is the current Commissioner of the National Football League (NFL), having held the position since 2006.

He has been instrumental in various league accomplishments, including expansion, realignment, and stadium development.

Goodell’s priorities focus on improving player health and safety, growing the NFL’s popularity, and addressing a wide range of issues within the league

he has a background in economics and has served in multiple executive roles within the NFL before becoming Commissioner.

Siblings

Goodell has four brothers, namely Jeffrey H. Goodell, Michael C.E. Goodell, Timothy Bartlett Goodell and Bill Goodell.

Bill is the eldest and serves as COO of the $9 billion hedge fund firm Maverick Capital. He previously worked as general counsel at Tiger Management and is involved in political lobbying.

Timothy is a lawyer and senior vice president and general counsel at Hess Corporation while Michael is a Pilates instructor in Los Angeles.

His longtime partner Jack Kenny is a Hollywood writer and producer.

The youngest brother, Jeff, most recently served as head of the upper school at Saint Mary’s Hall in San Antonio, Texas and now lives in Portland, Maine with his family.

Career

Goodell’s career trajectory within the NFL showcases a remarkable rise from an administrative intern in 1982 to the league’s Commissioner in 2006.

His tenure as the executive vice president and chief operating officer from 2001 provided him with invaluable experience and insights into the inner workings of the league, preparing him for the top leadership position.

As Commissioner, Goodell has been a key figure in shaping the NFL’s direction, focusing on critical aspects such as player safety, game integrity and the league’s global expansion.

His strategic decisions and leadership have played a significant role in the NFL’s continued growth and success.

Goodell’s substantial career earnings, estimated at over $700 million, underscore his impact and influence within the league.

His recent contract extension, rumored to be one of the most lucrative in sports leadership, further solidifies his position as a central figure in the world of professional sports management.

Awards

Goodell has been recognized by the Emmy Awards for his contributions to the NFL.

In 2013, the National Football Foundation awarded the prestigious Gold Medal to the NFL and Roger Goodell, acknowledging outstanding contributions to American football.

These accolades highlight Goodell’s impact and leadership within the sports industry.

Personal life

Goodell is married to Jane Skinner, a former Fox News anchor; they got married on October 25, 1997.

The couple has twin daughters who were born in 2001.

Jane Skinner, who hails from Lake Forest, Illinois, has a background in journalism and has worked as a political correspondent and news anchor.

The family maintains a private life away from the media spotlight, with the daughters showing interest in sports from a young age, participating in various sports like soccer, lacrosse, track and tennis.