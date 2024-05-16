Groundnut soup, also known as peanut soup, is a flavorful and hearty dish popular in West African cuisine. Made with roasted peanuts, vegetables, and spices, this soup is both satisfying and nutritious. Follow these simple steps how to cook groundnut soup in your own kitchen.
Ingredients
- 2 cups roasted peanuts
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, diced
- 2 bell peppers (red or green), chopped
- 2-3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 pound chicken or beef, cut into bite-sized pieces (optional)
- ¼ cup palm oil or vegetable oil
- 2-3 cups chopped spinach or kale
- 2-3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional: cooked rice or fufu for serving
Instructions
- Start by roasting the peanuts in a dry skillet over medium heat until they turn golden brown and fragrant. Allow them to cool, then grind them into a fine powder using a food processor or blender.
- In a large pot, heat the palm oil or vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, minced garlic, ground ginger, and ground cayenne pepper. Sauté until the vegetables are soft and translucent, about 5-7 minutes.
- Stir in the ground peanut powder and cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly to prevent burning.
- Gradually pour in the chicken or vegetable broth while stirring continuously to combine with the peanut mixture. If using chicken or beef, add the pieces to the pot and simmer until cooked through, about 15-20 minutes.
- Stir in the chopped spinach or kale and cook until wilted, approximately 3-5 minutes.
- Taste the soup and season with salt and pepper according to your preference.
- Ladle the groundnut soup into bowls and serve hot, optionally accompanied by cooked rice or fufu for a complete meal.
Tips
- Customize your groundnut soup by incorporating additional vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, or okra for added flavor and texture.
- For a smoother consistency, blend the soup using an immersion blender or traditional blender before serving.
- Store any leftover soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for longer preservation. Reheat gently before serving.
