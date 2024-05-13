Fried rice, a beloved dish enjoyed worldwide, is a flavorful and versatile dish that can be customized to suit individual preferences. Made with cooked rice, assorted vegetables, and protein of your choice, fried rice is perfect for family dinners, potlucks, or casual gatherings. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to make fried rice at home, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for you and your loved ones.

Ingredients

For the Fried Rice

3 cups cooked rice (preferably long-grain rice, cooled)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup diced chicken, shrimp, or tofu (optional)

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, corn, bell peppers)

1 onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Spring onions or cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Prepare Ingredients Cook the rice according to package instructions and allow it to cool completely. Cold rice works best for fried rice as it prevents it from becoming mushy.

Dice the chicken, shrimp, or tofu into bite-sized pieces. If using frozen mixed vegetables, thaw them properly before cooking.

Beat the eggs in a small bowl and set aside. Finely chop the onion, mince the garlic, and prepare any additional vegetables you plan to use. Cook Protein Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat.

Add the diced chicken, shrimp, or tofu to the skillet and cook until fully cooked and lightly browned.

Once cooked, remove the protein from the skillet and set aside on a plate. Cook Vegetables In the same skillet, add the remaining tablespoon of vegetable oil.

Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet and sauté until fragrant and translucent.

Add the mixed vegetables to the skillet and stir-fry for a few minutes until they are tender-crisp. Scramble Eggs Push the vegetables to one side of the skillet and pour the beaten eggs into the empty space.

Allow the eggs to cook undisturbed for a few seconds until they start to set. Then, gently scramble the eggs with a spatula until fully cooked. Combine Ingredients Add the cooked rice to the skillet with the vegetables and eggs.

Pour the soy sauce and oyster sauce (if using) over the rice and stir-fry everything together until well combined. Season and Adjust Season the fried rice with salt and pepper to taste. Be cautious with the salt as soy sauce is already salty.

Taste the fried rice and adjust the seasoning or add more soy sauce if desired for extra flavor. Add Protein If using cooked chicken, shrimp, or tofu, add it back to the skillet with the fried rice mixture.

Stir-fry everything together for another minute or until the protein is heated through. Garnish and Serve Once everything is heated through and well combined, remove the skillet from heat.

Garnish the fried rice with chopped spring onions or cilantro for a pop of freshness and color.

Serve the delicious fried rice hot as a main dish or side dish alongside your favorite Asian-inspired dishes.

