Egusi soup, a staple of Nigerian cuisine, is renowned for its rich, nutty flavor and creamy texture. Made from ground melon seeds (egusi), assorted meats, and an array of traditional spices, this hearty soup is a favorite among many. If you’re eager to learn how to prepare authentic Egusi soup and savor the essence of Nigerian culinary tradition, you’ve come to the right place. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to prepare egusi soup from scratch, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for you and your loved ones.

Ingredients

For the Egusi Soup Base

1 cup ground egusi (melon seeds)

Assorted meats (beef, goat meat, or chicken)

2 cups stockfish or dried fish, soaked and cleaned

2 medium-sized onions, chopped

2-3 fresh peppers, chopped

2-3 stock cubes

Salt to taste

For the Flavoring

1/2 cup palm oil

1/2 cup ground crayfish

1 tablespoon ground ogiri or iru (traditional Nigerian seasoning)

1 tablespoon ground locust beans (optional)

Vegetables (spinach, bitter leaf, or pumpkin leaves), chopped

Instructions

Prepare the Ingredients Start by cleaning and cutting the assorted meats into bite-sized pieces. Soak the stockfish or dried fish in hot water to soften.

Grind the egusi seeds into a fine powder using a blender or food processor.

Chop the onions, fresh peppers, and any additional vegetables you plan to use. Cook the Assorted Meats and Stockfish In a large pot, combine the assorted meats, soaked stockfish, chopped onions, fresh peppers, and stock cubes.

Add enough water to cover the ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the meats are tender. Prepare the Egusi Soup Base Heat the palm oil in a separate pot over medium heat until hot but not smoking.

Add the ground egusi powder to the hot oil and stir continuously to prevent burning.

Cook the egusi in the palm oil for about 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently, until it begins to thicken and release its nutty aroma. Incorporate Flavoring Ingredients Once the egusi is cooked, add the chopped onions and fresh peppers to the pot.

Stir in the ground crayfish, ogiri (or iru), and ground locust beans (if using) to enhance the flavor of the soup. Combine Egusi Soup Base with Meat Stock Carefully pour the prepared Egusi soup base into the pot of cooked assorted meats and stockfish.

Stir well to combine all the ingredients, ensuring even distribution of flavors. Simmer and Season Allow the Egusi soup to simmer over medium-low heat for about 15-20 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt and additional stock cubes if necessary. Add Chopped Vegetables Just before serving, add the chopped vegetables (spinach, bitter leaf, or pumpkin leaves) to the pot of simmering Egusi soup.

Allow the soup to continue simmering until the vegetables are tender and infused with flavor.

Ladle the aromatic Egusi soup into bowls and serve hot alongside your favorite Nigerian staples such as fufu, pounded yam, or eba.

Garnish with additional chopped fresh peppers or crayfish for added flavor and visual appeal.

