Banga soup, also known as Ofe Akwu, is a traditional Nigerian delicacy hailing from the Niger Delta region. This flavorful soup, made from palm fruit extract and an array of aromatic spices, is cherished for its rich taste and cultural significance. If you’re eager to learn how to prepare authentic Banga soup and experience the essence of Nigerian cuisine, you’ve come to the right place. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to make banga soup from scratch, ensuring a culinary journey filled with tantalizing flavors and aromatic bliss.

Ingredients

For the Banga Soup Base

500g palm fruit extract (Banga)

Assorted meats (beef, goat meat, or chicken)

2 cups stockfish or dried fish, soaked and cleaned

2 medium-sized onions, chopped

2-3 fresh peppers, chopped

2-3 stock cubes

Salt to taste

For the Flavoring

2 tablespoons ground crayfish

1 tablespoon ground ogiri or okpei (traditional Nigerian seasoning)

1 tablespoon ground uziza seeds or utazi leaves (optional)

Periwinkle or fresh fish (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the Ingredients

Start by cleaning and cutting the assorted meats into bite-sized pieces. Soak the stockfish or dried fish in hot water to soften.

Wash the palm fruit extract thoroughly to remove any dirt or impurities. You can also use canned palm fruit extract for convenience.

Chop the onions, fresh peppers, and any additional flavoring ingredients you plan to use.

2. Cook the Assorted Meats and Stockfish

In a large pot, combine the assorted meats, soaked stockfish, chopped onions, fresh peppers, and stock cubes.

Add enough water to cover the ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the meats are tender.

3. Prepare the Banga Soup Base

Transfer the palm fruit extract to a separate pot and add water to achieve the desired consistency.

Place the pot over medium heat and bring the palm fruit extract to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

4. Incorporate Flavoring Ingredients

Once the Banga soup base is boiling, add the ground crayfish and ogiri (or okpei) to enhance the flavor.

Stir in the optional uziza seeds or utazi leaves for added aroma and complexity.

5. Combine Banga Soup Base with Meat Stock

Carefully pour the prepared Banga soup base into the pot of cooked assorted meats and stockfish.

Stir well to combine all the ingredients, ensuring even distribution of flavors.

6. Simmer and Season

Allow the Banga soup to simmer over medium-low heat for about 20-30 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt and additional stock cubes if necessary.

7. Add Optional Ingredients

If using periwinkle or fresh fish, add them to the pot of simmering Banga soup at this stage.

Allow the soup to continue simmering until all the ingredients are tender and infused with flavor.

Ladle the aromatic Banga soup into bowls and serve hot alongside your favorite Nigerian staples such as starch, eba, or pounded yam.

Garnish with additional chopped utazi leaves or uziza seeds for a vibrant presentation and an extra burst of flavor.

Also Read: How To Cook Ogbono Soup Like A Pro