    How To Cook Ogbono Soup Like A Pro

    Damaris Gatwiri
    How to Cook Ogbono Soup Like a Pro

    Ogbono soup, a traditional Nigerian delicacy, is not only rich in flavor but also packed with nutritional benefits. If you’re looking to master the art of cooking this savory dish, you’ve come to the right place. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to cook ogbono soup, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for you and your loved ones.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup ground ogbono seeds
    • 500g assorted meat (beef, chicken, or fish)
    • 2 cups chopped spinach or ugu leaves (pumpkin leaves)
    • 1 medium-sized onion, chopped
    • 2-3 fresh tomatoes, chopped
    • 2 tablespoons palm oil
    • 2 tablespoons ground crayfish
    • 2-3 stock cubes
    • Salt to taste
    • Pepper to taste
    • Water

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Ingredients

    Begin by washing the assorted meat thoroughly and cutting it into bite-sized pieces. If using fish, clean and cut it into chunks.

    Chop the onions, tomatoes, and spinach or ugu leaves.

    2. Cook the Assorted Meat

    In a pot, add the assorted meat along with some chopped onions, stock cubes, and water.

    Boil until the meat is tender and cooked through. If using fish, skip this step and proceed to the next.

    3. Heat Palm Oil

    In another pot, heat the palm oil over medium heat until hot but not smoking.

    Add the chopped onions to the hot oil and sauté until they become translucent.

    4. Incorporate Tomatoes

    Once the onions are translucent, add the chopped tomatoes to the pot.

    Cook until the tomatoes soften and blend well with the onions, stirring occasionally.

    5. Add Ground Ogbono

    Gradually sprinkle the ground ogbono seeds into the pot while stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming.

    Keep stirring until the ogbono seeds are well incorporated into the mixture and begin to thicken.

    6. Introduce Stock and Seasonings

    Pour the cooked assorted meat (or fish) along with its stock into the pot of ogbono mixture.

    Add ground crayfish, stock cubes, salt, and pepper to taste, stirring gently to combine all ingredients.

    7. Simmer and Thicken

    Allow the ogbono soup to simmer over low to medium heat for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

    The soup will gradually thicken as it cooks, reaching a smooth and slightly viscous consistency.

    8. Incorporate Leafy Greens

    Finally, add the chopped spinach or ugu leaves to the pot of ogbono soup.

    Stir gently to incorporate the greens into the soup and allow them to wilt slightly.

    9. Adjust Seasoning

    Taste the ogbono soup and adjust the seasoning if necessary, adding more salt or pepper according to your preference.

    Once the ogbono soup is ready, remove it from heat and serve hot alongside your favorite side dish, such as rice, fufu, or pounded yam.

    Garnish with additional chopped vegetables if desired and enjoy the delicious and nutritious flavors of homemade ogbono soup.

