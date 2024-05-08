Puff puff, a popular African snack with origins in Nigeria, is loved for its fluffy texture and irresistible sweetness. Whether enjoyed as a midday treat or served at social gatherings, mastering the art of making puff puff can elevate your culinary skills and impress your guests. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to make puff puff from scratch.

Instructions

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of active dry yeast

1 cup of warm water

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of ground nutmeg or cinnamon (optional)

Vegetable oil for frying

Activate the Yeast In a small bowl, combine the warm water and active dry yeast. Stir gently to dissolve the yeast.

Let the yeast mixture sit for about 5-10 minutes until it becomes frothy and bubbly. This indicates that the yeast is activated and ready to use. Prepare the Dough In a large mixing bowl, sift the all-purpose flour to remove any lumps.

Add the granulated sugar, salt, and ground nutmeg or cinnamon (if using) to the flour. Mix well to combine.

Gradually pour the activated yeast mixture into the dry ingredients, stirring continuously to form a smooth, thick batter. The consistency should be similar to that of pancake batter. Allow the Dough to Rise Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and set it aside in a warm, draft-free place.

Let the dough rise for 1-2 hours or until it doubles in size. This allows the yeast to ferment and develop flavor in the dough. Heat the Oil In a deep frying pan or pot, heat vegetable oil over medium heat until it reaches a temperature of about 350°F (180°C). Use enough oil to fully submerge the puff puff balls during frying. Form and Fry the Puff Puff Once the dough has risen, give it a gentle stir to deflate it slightly.

Using a spoon or your hands, scoop up small portions of the dough and carefully drop them into the hot oil, one by one.

Fry the puff puff in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan, as they will expand during frying.

Fry each batch for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until they turn golden brown and crispy on the outside.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried puff puff from the oil and transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.

Allow the puff puff to cool slightly before serving.

Puff puff is traditionally enjoyed on its own or paired with a dipping sauce such as honey, chocolate sauce, or caramel.

