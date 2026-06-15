Romain Duris Siblings: Getting to Know Caroline Duris

Romain Duris is a leading French actor born on May 28, 1974, in Paris, France.

With his charismatic screen presence, versatility, and natural charm, he has become one of the most prominent figures in contemporary French cinema.

Duris is celebrated for his ability to portray complex, often flawed characters across genres, from romantic comedies to intense dramas, earning both commercial success and critical acclaim over his decades-long career.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Romain has one sibling, his sister Caroline Duris, who is an accomplished concert pianist.

Caroline contributed to the soundtrack of her brother’s film The Beat That My Heart Skipped (2005), in which Romain played a role requiring piano skills that she helped him develop.

Career

Duris was studying fine arts at university with aspirations in music, he played drums in a jazz band, when he was discovered by chance on the street by a casting director.

This led to his feature film debut in Cédric Klapisch’s Le péril jeune (Good Old Daze, 1994).

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He quickly gained attention with roles in films such as Gadjo dilo (1997) and Peut-être (1999), earning early César nominations for Most Promising Actor.

His international breakthrough came with the role of Xavier Rousseau in Klapisch’s The Spanish Apartment (2002) and its sequels Russian Dolls (2005) and Chinese Puzzle (2013).

Another pivotal performance was in Jacques Audiard’s The Beat That My Heart Skipped (2005), where his portrayal of a conflicted realtor earned widespread praise and several best actor awards.

Duris has since starred in numerous successful films, including Heartbreaker (2010), Populaire (2012), Mood Indigo (2013), All the Money in the World (2017), The Animal Kingdom (2023), and the Three Musketeers diptych (2023).

He has collaborated with many acclaimed directors and demonstrated consistent range in both mainstream hits and auteur-driven projects.

Accolades

Romain has received multiple César Award nominations throughout his career, including for Best Actor.

He won the Lumière Award for Best Actor for The Beat That My Heart Skipped and has been honored with other distinctions such as the Globe de Cristal.

His performances have also garnered nominations at the European Film Awards, reflecting his strong standing in European cinema.