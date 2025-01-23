Rongo MP Arrested Over Sh122 Million Graft

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday arrested Rongo Member of Parliament Paul Abuor over allegations of conflict of interest and embezzlement of public funds.

According to EACC detectives, the lawmaker is accused of awarding tenders worth Sh122 million to companies linked to him and his relatives through the Rongo National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

The tenders, issued between the 2017/2018 and 2024/2025 financial years, were for projects such as constructing classrooms and drilling boreholes.

In a statement, the EACC confirmed the arrest, saying, “Today, Thursday, January 23, 2025, the Commission conducted a successful investigative operation targeting Hon. Paul Abuor, MP for Rongo Constituency, who is under investigation for conflict of interest and theft of public funds. This pertains to tenders worth Ksh122 million awarded by the Rongo NG-CDF to companies associated with him and his relatives.”

The statement further revealed that the MP was taken to EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, where he is recording a statement as investigations continue.