Rooney Mara Siblings: Meet Daniel, Kate and Conor Mara

Rooney Mara, born Patricia Rooney Mara on April 17, 1985, in Bedford, New York, is an American actress and philanthropist.

Hailing from a family with deep ties to the NFL, she is the great-granddaughter of both Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. and New York Giants founder Tim Mara.

Despite her sports lineage, Mara carved her own path in the entertainment industry, earning critical acclaim for her transformative roles.

She grew up in Westchester, New York, alongside her three siblings, raised by parents Timothy Christopher Mara, a senior vice president for the New York Giants, and Kathleen McNulty Rooney, a part-time real estate agent.

Mara’s journey into acting was inspired by her older sister, Kate Mara, and her love for classic films and musical theater, which she pursued after studying at New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

Rooney is the third of four siblings, each of whom has taken a distinct path while remaining connected by their family’s storied NFL legacy.

The eldest, Daniel Mara, estimated to be in his mid-to-late 40s, leads a private life away from the public eye.

He has pursued a career in business, possibly as a lawyer, and is married with four children: Judith Kailee, Wellington Rooney, Ann MacKenna, and Blaise Rooney.

Kate Mara, born February 27, 1983, is the second eldest and a well-known actress, celebrated for roles in House of Cards as Zoe Barnes, The Martian, and Fantastic Four.

At 41 years old, Kate has built a versatile career across genres, from drama to sci-fi, and is also an animal rights activist and vegan.

She is married to actor Jamie Bell, with whom she has two children, and is a stepmother to Bell’s son from a previous marriage.

The youngest sibling, Conor Mara, estimated to be in his early 40s, has followed the family’s football tradition, working as an NFL scout for the New York Giants.

Conor, like Daniel, prefers a private life but is closely tied to the Mara family’s sports heritage, having married Chelsea Leonard in a 2018 wedding featured by Martha Stewart.

Career

Mara’s acting career began modestly with small roles, including an appearance as an extra in the 2005 film Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, which starred her sister Kate.

Her professional debut came in 2006 with a guest role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, followed by parts in Women’s Murder Club and ER.

Her first lead role was in the 2009 coming-of-age drama Tanner Hall, marking her decision to use her middle name, Rooney, professionally to honor her mother’s family.

Mara’s breakthrough came in 2010 with a supporting role as Erica Albright in David Fincher’s The Social Network.

This led to her career-defining performance as Lisbeth Salander in Fincher’s 2011 adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, a role that required intense physical and emotional preparation, including skateboarding, kickboxing, and multiple piercings.

She continued to build her reputation with leading roles in Side Effects (2013), Her (2013), and Carol (2015), the latter earning her critical praise for her portrayal of Therese Belivet.

Other notable films include Lion (2016), A Ghost Story (2017), Mary Magdalene (2018), Nightmare Alley (2021), and Women Talking (2022).

Beyond acting, Mara is a committed philanthropist, founding the Uweza Foundation to support children and families in Kenya’s Kibera slum and launching the vegan fashion line Hiraeth Collective in 2018.

She married actor Joaquin Phoenix in 2024, and they have two children, including a son named River, born in 2020.

Accolades

Mara’s portrayal of Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2012 and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Her role in Carol brought further acclaim, including the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress in 2015 and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, along with nominations for a Golden Globe and a British Academy Film Award.

Mara’s performances in films like Her, Lion, and Women Talking have also garnered awards-season buzz, solidifying her reputation as a versatile and dedicated actress.