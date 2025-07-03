Roseanne Park Siblings: Getting to Know Alice Park

Roseanne Park, known mononymously as Rosé, is a New Zealand-born, South Korean-Australian singer, dancer, and songwriter.

Born on February 11, 1997, in Auckland, New Zealand, to South Korean immigrant parents, Rosé moved to Melbourne, Australia, at the age of seven.

Her Korean name, Park Chae-young, reflects her heritage, while her English name, Roseanne, was used during her upbringing in Australia.

From a young age, Rosé displayed a passion for music, learning to play the guitar and piano and singing in church choirs.

Her journey into the K-pop industry began in 2012 when, at her father’s encouragement, she auditioned for YG Entertainment in Sydney, ranking first among 700 participants.

This pivotal moment led her to relocate to Seoul, South Korea, where she trained for four years before debuting with Blackpink in 2016.

Siblings

Roseanne has one sibling, an older sister named Alice Park, born on July 14, 1993.

Alice, four years Rosé’s senior, pursued a markedly different path, establishing herself as a lawyer in Australia.

A graduate of the Australian National University in Canberra, Alice has built a professional career in the legal field, contrasting with Rosé’s musical journey.

Career

Rosé’s career took off after she joined YG Entertainment in 2012, following her successful audition in Sydney.

After four years of intensive training, she debuted as the main vocalist and lead dancer of Blackpink in August 2016 with the single album Square One, featuring hits like “Boombayah” and “Whistle.”

Blackpink quickly rose to international fame, earning accolades for their dynamic performances and chart-topping releases, including “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “Playing with Fire,” and “As If It’s Your Last.”

The group’s YouTube channel surpassed 10 million subscribers, earning a Diamond Play Button, and their music videos consistently garnered millions of views within hours of release.

Rosé’s individual contributions shone early on, notably through her collaboration with G-Dragon on the 2012 track “Without You,” which peaked at number ten on the Gaon Music Chart.

In March 2021, Rosé launched her solo career with the single album R, featuring the lead single “On the Ground.”

The album sold 448,089 copies in its first week, setting a record for a Korean female soloist, while “On the Ground” topped the Billboard Global 200, making her the first artist to achieve this as both a soloist and group member.

Rosé’s solo work continued to flourish with her 2024 album rosie, led by the pre-release track “APT” featuring Bruno Mars, which dominated the Billboard Global chart for 19 consecutive weeks.

Beyond music, Rosé has ventured into modeling, serving as a global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent and endorsing brands like Perfect World Mobile and Kiss Me.

Accolades

As part of Blackpink, Rosé contributed to the group’s recognition as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016 by Billboard, with the group securing multiple newcomer awards within their debut year.

Their music videos, including “As If It’s Your Last,” broke records for viewership, and their Square Up EP, featuring “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” peaked at number 55 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rosé’s solo debut with R earned her historic achievements, including being the first Korean female soloist to enter the UK Singles Chart and the artist with the most-viewed music video by a Korean soloist in its first 24 hours on YouTube.

Her 2024 solo album rosie further solidified her global impact, with “APT” becoming a record-breaking hit.

Rosé also made history as the first female K-pop idol to attend the Met Gala in 2021, representing Yves Saint Laurent.