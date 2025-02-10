Roselyn Obala and Smriti Vidyarthi leave NTV in a blow to the media

Two seasoned journalists resigned from NTV for greener pastures in what players said is a blow to the industry.

Roselyn Ndisi Obala who has been the political and assignment editor at both NTV and Nation quit to join ministry of interior as an adviser.

She will be the communications adviser and director to interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Obala is a seasoned journalist who has handled political desks both at Nation and Standard Newspapers.

She started her career at the Standard for the last 18 years before joining Nation Media Group.

Many said she will be missed in the industry and hoped she will bring changes at the ministry in terms of effective communication.

“She is good at her work. We wish her the best and hope to see new things there,” said an insider.

She is set to report to the new duties on February 17.

On the other hand, seasoned TV presenter Smriti Vidyarthi has left Nation Media Group after 16-and-a-half years of service on NTV prime time news programme.

Smriti hosted NTV Weekend Edition, NTV Tonight and NTV Wild Talk.

In a post on X, Smriti said Monday’s 9pm bulletin would be her last.

She did not, however, say whether it was retirement or the beginning of a new chapter elsewhere.

“Sixteen-and-a-half years of service to the Nation Media Group and to the nation at large. Thank you for trusting me. For now, tune in tonight at 9pm for my last bulletin on NTV,” she wrote.

The media space has recently experienced musical chairs of anchors and journalists switching from one media house to the other.

Former Radio Citizen presenter Franklin Wambugu too joined Office of the Deputy President as the director of communications.

Wambugu joined DP Kithure Kindiki where many hope he will bring new mojo in terms of communication.

Renowned radio and TV host Eric Latiff who joined the Nation Media Group after leaving the Standard Media Group.

Latiff announced his departure from the Mombasa Road-based media station after about a four-and-a-half-year stint at Spice FM.

Journalist Janet Mbugua also made a comeback to the screens when she joined NTV after about an eight-year break.

Her return was announced by the Group’s Head of Broadcasting Simaloi Dajom, who described Mbugua as someone highly skilled in engaging audiences.

Veteran journalist Ken Mijungu also announced his exit from KTN, where he had worked for four years.

Mijungu joined Cape Media Limited’s TV47.

Smriti started working at K24 as a news anchor in January 2008. In September the same year, she joined NTV.

At NTV, she anchored and hosted various programmess, including NTV This Morning, NTV Tonight, and the wildlife-focused show NTV Wild Talk, which airs weekly at 10pm.

In 2013, Smriti won the Media Council’s Annual Journalism Excellence Award in the Television and News Bulletin category, recognising her outstanding contributions to Kenyan media.