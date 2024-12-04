Rudy Gobert Siblings: Get to Know Vanessa and Romain Goubet

Rudy Gobert-Bourgarel is a French professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA.

Standing 7 ft 1 in tall and weighing 117 kg, he plays as a center.

Gobert is renowned for his defensive skills, winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award four times, tying him for the most in history.

He has also been selected as an All-Star three times and was pivotal in the Timberwolves’ recent 109-80 victory over the Lakers, contributing 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Siblings

Rudy has two older siblings, Vanessa and Romain Goubet.

They were raised by their mother, Corrine Gobert, after their parents separated when Rudy was about three years old.

Vanessa has described her relationship with Rudy as akin to that of a second mother, given their age difference and her nurturing role during his childhood.

Early career

Gobert began his basketball journey at a young age, joining JSC Saint-Quentin when he was just 11 years old.

His talent became apparent early on, leading him to join Cholet Basket, a prominent club in France known for developing young talent.

Gobert made his professional debut with Cholet Basket in the French Pro A league during the 2012-2013 season.

In his time there, he showcased his defensive prowess and shot-blocking ability, averaging 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

His performance caught the attention of NBA scouts, particularly due to his impressive wingspan and agility for a player of his size.

NBA career

In the 2013 NBA Draft, Gobert was selected as the 27th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets.

However, he was traded to the Utah Jazz on draft night, which would become the team where he would make his mark in the league.

Gobert spent nearly a decade with the Jazz, becoming one of the premier centers in the NBA.

Throughout his tenure with the Jazz, Gobert played a vital role in leading the team to multiple playoff appearances, including a deep run in 2021 when they reached the Western Conference Semifinals.

In July 2022, Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal aimed at bolstering Minnesota’s defense and providing a strong interior presence alongside star players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

In his first season with the Timberwolves, he continued to showcase his defensive skills while adapting to a new system, contributing significantly on both ends of the floor and helping Minnesota reach the playoffs.

Gobert is known for his exceptional shot-blocking ability, rebounding skills, and defensive IQ.

Accolades

Gobert has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, highlighting his exceptional defensive skills and overall contributions to the game.

He is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, winning the award in 2018, 2019, 2021, and most recently in 2024, making him one of only three players in NBA history to achieve this feat alongside Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace.

Gobert has also been named an NBA All-Star three times (2020-2022) and earned selections to the All-NBA Second Team in 2017 and the All-NBA Third Team from 2019 to 2021.

In addition to his individual honors, Gobert was the NBA blocks leader for the 2016-17 season and led the league in rebounds during the 2021-22 season.

He has been recognized as a seven-time All-Defensive First Team member, underscoring his impact on defense.