Landry Shamet Siblings: All About Vance and Makayla Shamet

Landry Michael Shamet is an American professional basketball player currently with the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League.

He played college basketball at Wichita State and was selected 26th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Over his career, he has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns.

Shamet is known for his shooting ability, averaging 8.7 points per game in his NBA career.

Siblings

Landry has two siblings, a younger brother named Vance Shamet and a younger sister named Makayla Shamet.

After reconnecting with his father, he also embraced a big brother role for three additional younger siblings he had not previously met, enriching his family ties further.

College career

Shamet played college basketball for the Wichita State Shockers, where he made a significant impact during his time.

In his freshman season (2016-2017), he averaged 11.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game, helping the team secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

His performance laid the foundation for a successful college career, but it was his sophomore season (2017-2018) that truly showcased his talent.

During this year, Shamet improved his averages to 14.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

He became known for his exceptional shooting ability, particularly from three-point range, where he shot over 44%.

His contributions were instrumental in leading the Shockers to another NCAA Tournament appearance, and he earned All-American honors as well as a spot on the All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team.

NBA career

Following his successful college career, Shamet declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and was selected 26th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

As a rookie in the 2018-2019 season, he made an immediate impact by averaging 8.3 points per game and shooting 39% from beyond the arc.

His ability to contribute valuable minutes off the bench was crucial during the 76ers’ playoff run that year.

In January 2019, Shamet was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a deal involving Tobias Harris.

During his time with the Clippers, he continued to develop his game, averaging 10.9 points per game in the 2019-2020 season and establishing himself as a clutch shooter.

In November 2020, Shamet was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played alongside superstars Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

He adapted to a role that emphasized spacing and shooting, averaging about 9.3 points per game during his stint with the Nets.

In July 2021, Shamet was traded again, this time to the Phoenix Suns.

Accolades

Shamet has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, both in college and the NBA.

During his time at Wichita State, he was recognized for his exceptional performance, earning Honorable Mention AP All-American honors in 2018 and being named to the First Team All-American Athletic Conference.

He was also a two-time First Team All-Conference selection and received the MVC Freshman of the Year award in 2017.

Additionally, Shamet was a part of the NABC All-District teams in both 2017 and 2018.

In the NBA, Shamet was named to the All-Rookie Second Team in 2019, highlighting his successful transition to professional basketball.