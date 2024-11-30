Cameron Payne Siblings: Get to Know Tony Payne Jr.

Cameron Payne is an American professional basketball player currently with the New York Knicks in the NBA.

He was drafted 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015 after playing college basketball at Murray State.

Over his career, he has played for several teams including the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns, where he notably helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals in 2021.

Recently, Payne has shown improvement with the Knicks, averaging 9.7 points and shooting 47.7% from three-point range in November 2024.

Siblings

Cameron has one older brother, Tony Payne Jr., who is four years his senior.

Tony Jr. also played basketball, serving as a point guard at Lane College, a Division II school in Tennessee.

The Payne family is known for their strong basketball background, with both parents actively involved in the sport, contributing to Cameron’s development as a player.

College career

Payne played college basketball at Murray State University from 2013 to 2015, where he quickly established himself as a talented point guard.

In his freshman year, he averaged 10.0 points and 3.5 assists per game, contributing to a successful season for the Racers.

However, it was his sophomore year (2014-2015) that truly marked his breakout.

During this season, Payne averaged an impressive 20.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

His outstanding performance earned him several accolades, including the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and the Lute Olson Award, which is given to the best non-freshman player in college basketball.

He led Murray State to the NCAA Tournament, where they reached the Round of 32, further showcasing his skills and catching the attention of NBA scouts.

NBA career

In the 2015 NBA Draft, Payne was selected as the 14th overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His rookie season saw him play sparingly, averaging 5.0 points and 2.0 assists over 15.5 minutes per game.

Also Read: Karl-Anthony Towns Siblings: Meet Lachelle and Malaika

In his second season with the Thunder, he faced challenges due to injuries and fierce competition for playing time, resulting in limited appearances on the court.

In February 2017, Payne was traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of a deal that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to Oklahoma City.

With the Bulls, he found a more significant role and averaged around 7.0 points and 4.0 assists per game during his time there.

After his stint with Chicago, Payne signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers but struggled to find consistent playing time.

Following this short tenure, he played overseas in China and in the NBA G League to regain his form.

In April 2020, Payne joined the Phoenix Suns after impressing during his G League appearances.

This move marked a turning point in his career as he became an essential part of the Suns’ rotation, particularly during their run to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Throughout that playoff run, he showcased his ability to score and facilitate effectively, averaging around 9 points and 4 assists per game.

Accolades

Payne has received several notable accolades throughout his basketball career.

During his time at Murray State University, he was named the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Player of the Year in 2015, after averaging 20.2 points and 6.0 assists per game.

He set an OVC record with nine Freshman of the Week honors and was recognized as the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year finalist in 2014.

Payne became the second-fastest player in Murray State history to reach 1,000 career points, achieving this milestone in just 57 games.

In addition to his conference honors, Payne was selected as a third-team All-American by CBSSports.com and received an honorable mention for the Associated Press All-American team in 2015.

He was also awarded the Lute Olson National Player of the Year by CollegeInsider.com that same year and recognized as the OVC Athlete of the Year, which honors the top student-athlete across all sports in the league.

After declaring for the NBA Draft, he was selected as the 14th overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in June 2015.

In recognition of his contributions to basketball, Payne was inducted into the Murray State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020, marking him as a significant figure in the program’s history.