Karl-Anthony Towns Siblings: Meet Lachelle and Malaika

Karl-Anthony Towns Jr. is a Dominican-American professional basketball player currently with the New York Knicks in the NBA.

Known by his initials KAT, he was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015.

Towns is a four-time NBA All-Star and made history as the first center to win the NBA Three-Point Contest in 2022.

He led the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference finals appearance in 2024 before being traded to the Knicks prior to the 2024-25 season.

Siblings

Towns has two sisters named Lachelle and Malaika.

He often speaks about the strong influence of his family, particularly his late mother, Jacqueline Cruz, who passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Towns has expressed deep emotional ties to his family, which has shaped his life and career in basketball.

College career

Towns played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2014-2015 season.

Under head coach John Calipari, he was part of a highly talented team that achieved an impressive record of 38-1 and reached the Final Four.

During his freshman year, Towns averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, showcasing his versatility as a big man and his ability to shoot from long range. His outstanding performance earned him accolades such as the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2014, along with various All-American honors.

NBA career

In the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns was selected as the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He made an immediate impact in the league, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award for the 2015-2016 season after averaging 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Towns quickly established himself as one of the premier centers in the league, earning selections to the NBA All-Star Game four times (in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022).

Known for his scoring ability, rebounding skills, and proficiency in shooting three-pointers for a center, he consistently ranked among the top players in various statistical categories.

Towns played a pivotal role in leading the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference finals appearance since 2004 during the 2023-2024 season.

His performance in the playoffs demonstrated his ability to elevate his game on the biggest stage.

In July 2024, he was traded to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster deal aimed at bolstering their roster for a championship run.

Towns is often praised for his unique combination of size and skill; standing at 6’11”, he is one of the few centers capable of consistently hitting three-pointers, making him a matchup nightmare for defenders.

He possesses excellent footwork and scoring ability in the paint while also demonstrating proficiency in passing, contributing significantly to team play.

Off the court, Towns is known for his dedication to community service and has been an advocate for mental health awareness following his mother’s passing due to COVID-19.

Accolades

Towns has received several notable accolades throughout his career, particularly for his contributions both on and off the basketball court.

Most recently, he was honored as the 2023-24 NBA Social Justice Champion, receiving the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy for his advocacy work, particularly in promoting voting rights in Minnesota.

Towns played a pivotal role in the passage of Minnesota’s Restore the Vote bill, which allows formerly incarcerated individuals to regain their voting rights, impacting over 55,000 people.

In addition to this honor, Towns is a four-time NBA All-Star, having earned selections in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

His performance on the court has consistently placed him among the top players in the league, showcasing his skills as a versatile center known for his scoring, rebounding, and shooting ability.

Towns has also been recognized for his contributions to team success, helping lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to their first Western Conference finals appearance in 2024.