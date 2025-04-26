Crystal Palace thump Aston Villa to reach FA Cup final

Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final in spectacular style as Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr fired them to a fully deserved victory against Aston Villa at Wembley.

Eze unlocked a tense semi-final after 31 minutes when he rifled a magnificent drive high past helpless Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from the edge of the penalty area.

Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell miskicked in front of an open goal before the break, then Jean-Philippe Mateta failed from the spot when his penalty glanced off the post.

But the Eagles kept pushing to increase their lead and Sarr hit another stunning goal after 58 minutes, advancing powerfully before drilling a low shot from 22 yards into the bottom left corner with Martinez stretching in vain.

Between the two opening goals, Palace were grateful to the outstanding work of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who saved superbly from John McGinn and Lucas Digne as Villa chased an equaliser.

Villa pressed but could not break down Palace’s superbly organised defence, and Sarr wrapped up the win deep in stoppage time when he raced clear to beat Martinez.

This victory means manager Oliver Glasner takes Palace to their third FA Cup final, their first since 2016. They have never lifted the trophy and will face either Manchester City or Nottingham Forest.

Eze and Sarr were the headline double act as Palace continued their quest for that elusive first FA Cup triumph – but this was a consummate team effort from back to front.

And it is a tribute to manager Glasner that Palace can play with defensive solidity but also an attacking freedom that encourages the brilliant ‘X factor’ moments that illuminated the quarter-final win at Fulham and here again.

England coach Thomas Tuchel is known to be an admirer of Palace’s Henderson, and while the goalkeeper may not yet be in a position to challenge long-time first choice Jordan Pickford, this Wembley performance was that of someone reaching full maturity in a high-pressure environment.

In defence, the composure of captain Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix ensured Palace were never under sustained pressure, while Adam Wharton brought measure and creation to midfield.

It is in attack, however, where Palace have a genuinely thrilling edge to their play, led by Eze, lavishly talented and a game-changer. Villa were punished ruthlessly.

After Eze set Palace on their way, they showed real character to recover from the disappointment of Mateta’s missed penalty.

In the end, they ran out comfortable winners thanks to the contrasting goals from Sarr, the first an arrowed strike from distance followed by the second which combined his pace, skill and composure.

Palace fans celebrated noisily and justifiably. On this evidence they will provide a serious threat to either City or Forest in the final here on 17 May.

Villa fall short on Wembley stage

Aston Villa can have no complaints after another big opportunity slipped away. They will be feeling much the same disappointment as they experienced with their recent Champions League quarter-final loss against Paris St-Germain.

Yet whereas the Champions League loss could be filed under the bracket of glorious failure,there was no consolation here as they were picked apart by Palace’s deadly attack.

Villa and their manager Unai Emery could point to a crucial spell just after half-time, when Palace’s Henderson denied McGinn and then, perhaps most crucially, dived low to his left to turn away Digne’s low drive that seemed destined for the bottom corner.

Ollie Watkins, who was “fuming” to miss out on a starting place in the second leg against PSG, got his chance at Wembley with Marcus Rashford injured.

The England striker got no joy against the resolute Palace defence.

Villa had run out of ideas and energy long before the end, the sight of Sarr racing through to add the third only adding to their agony.

Emery’s side remain firmly in the hunt for a place in next season’s Champions League as they lie seventh in the Premier League, but one bitter blow is following another at the moment.

Following on from conceding a last-gasp winner at Manchester City in midweek, the manner of this loss on this big stage will be a particularly painful one to shake off.

By BBC Sports