PS Omollo: Major crackdown on betting underway

The government has launched a major crackdown on betting firms.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo said this is in order to save many young people hooked to gambling.

“Our people are hooked into betting and we are focused on cleaning this space,” said the PS.

“We are targeting rogue businessmen and women and call on the public to help security officers to rein in these rogue individuals.”

Dr Omollo revealed that so grave is the damage brought by betting that President William Ruto himself is keeping tabs on the crackdown.

“Changes will be done to protect Kenyans who are addicted to betting that has seen left many in poverty. Some have committed suicide while others engage in criminal activities to get betting money,” noted the PS.

The PS was so speaking at the Jukwaa la Usalama town hall meeitng in Machakos.

The Communications Authority of Kenya ordered TV and radio broadcasters to cut down betting, lottery, and gambling content within 14 days or risk having their licences withdrawn.

Omollo also echoed Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s directive that politicians luring jobless youth into criminal gangs should be apprehended and charged.

In a notice by Director General David Mugonyi, the Authority raised concern over rising complaints from consumers about the amount of betting-related programming aired on both television and FM radio stations.

Mugonyi reminded broadcasters that they are required under Sections 461(1)(a), (c), and (i) of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, to provide responsible programming that meets the needs of different sections of the community, observe good taste and decency, and ensure that advertisements are not deceptive or offensive.

“The Authority has observed that programming with respect to betting, lottery and gambling activities for most broadcasting stations exceeds the approved quota in the programme schedule contrary to the provisions in the Licence Conditions, Programming Code and Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998,” Mugonyi said in the letter dated April 23.

The Authority also cited breaches of the FM Radio and TV Licence Conditions on Adherence to the Programme Code and Complaints Handling Procedure, including failure to protect children and lapses in advertising standards.

Broadcasters have been directed to address these violations within two weeks. Failure to comply will trigger enforcement measures, which may include licence revocation under Section 46J(a) and (b) of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

“The purpose of this letter is therefore to notify all broadcasters to remedy these contraventions within 14 days from the date of this letter and adhere to the provisions in the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998: Licence Conditions and Programming Code,” Mugonyi stated.

He warned that the Authority would not hesitate to take action in line with Section 83A(1) of the Act if the violations are not corrected.