Josh Hart Siblings: All About Moses Joseph and Aimee Hart

Joshua Aaron Hart is an American professional basketball player for the New York Knicks in the NBA.

He was drafted 30th overall by the Utah Jazz in 2017 but traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hart played college basketball at Villanova, winning a national championship in 2016 and earning multiple All-American honors.

He has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Knicks in 2023.

Siblings

Josh has two siblings, a brother named Moses Joseph Hart and a sister named Aimee Hart.

While not as publicly known as Josh, his brother Moses shares a close bond with him and has been supportive of Josh’s basketball career.

College career

Hart attended Villanova University from 2013 to 2017, where he became a pivotal player for the Wildcats.

His college career began with a solid freshman season in 2013-14, where he averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

His performance earned him a spot on the Big East All-Rookie Team, showcasing his potential early on.

In his sophomore year (2014-15), Hart’s role expanded significantly.

He was named the Big East Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while helping Villanova secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The following season, Hart played a crucial role in leading Villanova to the national championship in 2016.

He averaged 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds during that tournament run, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

Hart’s senior season (2016-17) was particularly impressive as he emerged as one of the top players in college basketball.

He was named the Preseason Player of the Year in the Big East and finished the season with averages of 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

His leadership and scoring ability earned him first-team All-Big East honors and recognition as an Associated Press All-American.

He

concluded his collegiate career with over 1,800 points, solidifying his legacy at Villanova.

NBA career

Hart declared for the NBA Draft after his senior season and was selected as the 30th overall pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 NBA Draft.

However, he was quickly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he began his professional career.

During his rookie season (2017-18) with the Lakers, Hart averaged 10.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while showcasing his versatility as a guard/forward.

His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

In December 2018, Hart was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

With the Pelicans, Hart continued to develop his game, averaging around 12-13 points per game in subsequent seasons while also contributing significantly on defense and rebounding.

In April 2021, Hart was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he further established himself as a reliable role player.

He provided valuable contributions during his time with Portland, particularly during playoff runs.

In February 2023, Hart joined the New York Knicks via trade from Portland.

Since joining the Knicks, he has continued to showcase his skills as a versatile wing player known for his tenacity on defense and ability to score efficiently.

Accolades

In college, he was a standout player at Villanova, where he won an NCAA Championship in 2016.

Hart was named the Big East Player of the Year in 2017 and received the Julius Erving Award that same year.

He earned First-team All-American honors from various organizations, including a consensus selection in 2017, and was a Third-team All-American in 2016.

Additionally, he was recognized as the Big East Sixth Man of the Year in 2015 and was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player that year.

In the NBA, Hart has been recognized for his performance during the Summer League, where he was named the MVP of the 2018 NBA Summer League, averaging 24.2 points per game.

He has made significant contributions to playoff teams, with notable performances including multiple triple-doubles and high-rebound games.

He recorded six triple-doubles in a single season with the New York Knicks, tying for fourth most in franchise history.

His playoff averages include 12.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game over 24 games.