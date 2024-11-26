Sarah Sutherland Siblings: All About Michelle Kath

Sarah Sutherland is a Canadian-American actress, recognized for her role as Catherine Meyer in the HBO series Veep.

She is the daughter of actor Kiefer Sutherland and granddaughter of Donald Sutherland.

Sutherland trained at the Crossroads Drama Conservatory and graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she wrote and performed a one-woman play, The Skin of a Grape.

Her notable filmography includes The Kid Detective and What They Had.

Siblings

Sarah has one older half-sister, Michelle Kath, from her mother Camelia Kath’s previous marriage to musician Terry Kath.

Michelle is married to actor Adam Sinclair.

Career

Coming from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry—her father is the acclaimed actor Kiefer Sutherland and her grandfather is the legendary Donald Sutherland—she was surrounded by the arts from a young age.

This environment undoubtedly influenced her passion for acting.

Sutherland pursued her education in the arts at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she honed her craft.

During her time there, she wrote and performed a one-woman play titled The Skin of a Grape, showcasing her talent not only as an actress but also as a writer.

Sutherland’s breakthrough role came when she was cast as Catherine Meyer in HBO’s political satire series Veep, which aired from 2012 to 2019.

The show, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, received critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Sutherland’s character is the daughter of Selina Meyer and is portrayed with a mix of vulnerability and complexity.

Her performance contributed to the show’s success, earning her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

In addition to her work on television, Sutherland has appeared in several films.

In What They Had, directed by Elizabeth Chomko, she plays the role of Liz, who grapples with her mother’s Alzheimer’s disease.

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon, and received positive reviews for its poignant storytelling and performances.

In The Kid Detective, Sutherland stars alongside Adam Brody in this unique blend of comedy and mystery about a once-celebrated kid detective who is now an adult struggling to solve his first real case.

The film showcases her versatility as an actress and received praise for its clever writing and engaging plot.

Additionally, she appeared in Chronic, directed by Michel Franco, where she played a supporting role alongside Tim Roth.

Beyond Veep, Sutherland has also made guest appearances in other television series such as The Newsroom, where she had a role in Aaron Sorkin’s critically acclaimed series about the behind-the-scenes workings of a fictional cable news network.

She also appeared in Angry Boys, a comedy series created by Chris Lilley.

Awards and accolades

Sutherland has received notable recognition in her acting career, particularly for her role in Veep.

She won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2018 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, shared with her castmates.

Additionally, she was nominated for the same award in 2016 and 2017, highlighting her consistent contributions to the acclaimed series.

In 2021, Sutherland was also nominated for a Prix Iris at Le Gala Quebec Cinema for Best Actress, further showcasing her talent and versatility as an actress across different genres and mediums.