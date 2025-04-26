Murkomen blasts Uhuru on youth plight, Challenges Kalonzo to join the Broad-Based Government.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has told off former president Uhuru Kenyatta for calling on the youth to agitate for good governance.

Murkomen wondered how the former president has all over a sudden become very clever barely before his administrative ink could dry since he left high office.

He argued that it is absurd the former Head of State has now noticed the critical role the youth play.

“Suddenly, he is very clever and lecturing us, urging the youth to fight for good governance. He left office just the other day and even his ink has not dried, “ said the CS.

He admitted that the country is facing a youth bulge and President William Ruto’s administration is focused on addressing their concerns, which include unemployment.

He called for a collaborative effort in addressing youth concerns, saying some of the key programs under the BETA are aimed at dealing with the same.

He added that President Ruto in his international outings continues to woo global firms to invest in Kenya to enhance opportunities for jobs.

“President Ruto is selling Kenya abroad, showcasing the various opportunities available for investors,” said the CS.

Kenyatta in a lecture in Makerere University, called on African youth to fight for good governance.

Also on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka joining the broad-based government, the CS challenged him to seize the opportunity now.

Responding to Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi and other elected Kamba leaders who urged the President to visit the region before Kalonzo takes over in 2027, the CS said this was the time for Kalonzo Musyoka to join the government.

“What has blocked him from joining us now instead of later? In case he wants to join, the doors are open, “ stated the CS.

“We have a broad-based government bringing everyone on board and the wiper leader can also contribute in sharing his ideas on how the government is governed.”