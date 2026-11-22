A Russian cargo vessel bound for the country’s Baltic exclave Kaliningrad has been hit by a drone attack in the eastern Gulf of Finland, Russian and Finnish authorities say.

The ship – the Sparta II – caught on fire after the strike on Saturday morning, before drifting into Finnish waters. Finnish defence forces said Ukraine was likely behind the attack. Kyiv has yet to comment.

“War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity,” Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said. “Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor.”

Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said two drones had been used, based on preliminary information, and there was “no threat” to the territory’s supplies.

The Sparta II was sanctioned by the US in 2022 and Ukraine earlier this year, and is run by a Russian company, according to the Ukrainian and US governments.

The company says on its website that it was established within the structure of Russia’s defence ministry in 2011 and since 2015 has been operating within the military construction complex.

Finland’s coast guard said it had been alerted to the attack at around 08:50 local time (06:50 GMT) on Saturday and that the cargo vessel had been located approximately 50km west of the island of Suursaari in the Gulf of Finland.

This prompted “temporary aviation and maritime restrictions” around the area, Finnish border officials said.

Shortly after the incident, Finland’s defence ministry said a Russian helicopter was suspected of violating the country’s airspace, potentially linked to “rescue or tracking operations”.

A Russian rescue vessel approached the ship and was told by the crew that they did not need to be evacuated, Kaliningrad’s governor wrote on Telegram, adding: “The crew is currently carrying out the necessary work and plans to continue on its way.”

The Finnish Border Guard later said the crew had been evacuated to another Russian vessel that was now already en route to Russia. The Russian rescue vessel had remained at the location of the stricken ship.

It added that no environmental damage had been detected and that there was no danger to maritime traffic or people.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave that sits between Poland and Lithuania.

Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said that the Finnish Border Guard were responsible for the investigation into the attack and were co-operating with other relevant authorities.

Nato has also been informed, the defence ministry said.

The Baltic Sea has become a flashpoint in the Russia-Ukraine war, triggered when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ukraine has recently ramped up its long-range attacks against Russia beyond the front lines.

Earlier this month, a Ukrainian drone strike hit a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland.

By BBC News