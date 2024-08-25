The Russian Embassy in France has taken action to clarify the situation regarding the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, according to a report from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ministry emphasized that there were no requests for Durov’s detention from his representatives.

The embassy’s diplomats were already addressing the situation with Durov well before Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Davankov’s appeal, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirmed that the Russian embassy in Paris promptly responded to Durov’s detention in France, as expected. She also posed a question to Western organizations, asking whether they would demand Durov’s release or “remain silent.”

Following Durov’s arrest in France, singer Shaman expressed that he feels he can breathe freely and easily only in Russia, adding that the businessman is “loved and always welcomed” in his home country.