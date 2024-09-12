Zelensky: Russian Missile Strikes Wheat Ship in Black Sea

A Russian missile struck an Egypt-bound cargo ship carrying wheat in the Black Sea on Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Black Sea, a vital trade route for Ukraine, one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters, became a naval conflict zone following Russia’s invasion.

“Russia launched a missile strike on a civilian vessel carrying wheat to Egypt, just after it left Ukrainian territorial waters,” Zelensky said in a social media post. He confirmed there were no casualties and called for global condemnation of the attack.

Zelensky emphasized the global importance of Ukraine’s food export corridor, stating, “Domestic stability and normal life in many countries depend on the uninterrupted flow of our agricultural exports.”

Despite Russia withdrawing from a UN-brokered deal last year that ensured safe passage for Ukrainian agricultural exports, Kyiv has maintained a maritime corridor allowing trade to continue. Over 5,000 ships have used the grain corridor since its inception, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported on Wednesday.

The invasion of Ukraine initially caused global food prices to spike, as concerns grew over disruptions to the Black Sea trade route and the potential impact on global food supplies.