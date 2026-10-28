Ruto announces Bayern Munich–Ajax clash for Talanta Stadium inauguration

President William Ruto has announced that the Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City will be officially inaugurated on January 5, 2027, with a landmark football match between German giants Bayern Munich and Dutch powerhouse Ajax Amsterdam.

The President said the fixture would bring two of Europe’s most decorated football clubs to Kenya in tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, while marking a major milestone in the country’s ambition to host international sporting events.

Ruto said naming the stadium after the former Prime Minister recognised his contribution to Kenya’s democratic transformation and national development.

Bayern Munich’s participation, he added, carried particular significance given Odinga’s longstanding ties to Germany, where he pursued his studies.

The President noted that both clubs have won the UEFA Champions League multiple times, making their scheduled meeting in Nairobi a rare opportunity for Kenyan and African football fans to watch elite European football on home soil.

The inauguration is expected to showcase the Government’s investment in modern sports infrastructure as Kenya seeks to position itself as a leading sporting destination on the continent.

The 60,000-seat facility, which forms the centrepiece of Talanta Sports City, is designed to support talent development, expand the sports industry and strengthen Kenya’s capacity to host major international competitions.

Ruto said the project also reflected a broader push to commercialise sports through private-sector investment, strategic partnerships and sustainable financing models that would reduce dependence on public funding.

The Bayern Munich–Ajax fixture is expected to generate economic opportunities across tourism, hospitality, transport and the creative economy, while showcasing Kenya to international audiences and supporting the growth of sports tourism.

The event will also come as Kenya steps up preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania under the PAMOJA banner.

According to the President, the stadium’s inauguration will offer an opportunity to demonstrate progress in Kenya’s preparations and build confidence in East Africa’s ability to stage major continental sporting competitions.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are jointly preparing to host AFCON 2027, with the tournament expected to place renewed focus on the region’s sporting infrastructure, hospitality sector and transport networks.

Ruto said the inauguration would honour Odinga’s legacy while signalling a new chapter in Kenya’s sporting ambitions, with the country seeking to expand opportunities for athletes, businesses and fans through investment in world-class facilities.