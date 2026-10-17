Ruto appoints Nelson Marwa Nairobi Rivers Commission Chairperson

President William Ruto has appointed Nelson Marwa as the new Chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission, replacing Margaret Wanjiru.

In a Gazette Notice No. 16248, Ruto appointed Marwa for a three-year term effective October 16, 2026.

The appointment follows Wanjiru’s decision to step down from the commission after 20 months in office, with the former Starehe MP having expressed her intention to resign in August.

In a letter to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Wanjiru said her tenure at the commission had been an important learning experience and thanked him for the opportunity to serve.

“During the 20 months that I have worked in NRC, I have learnt a lot, and I appreciate you for giving me this opportunity. This letter is therefore my 30 days’ notice of resignation. I will vacate office on Monday, August 31,” she said.

Wanjiru has since declared interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, signalling her intention to venture into county-level politics.

Following Marwa’s appointment, Nairobi Rivers Commission Chief Executive Officer Brigadier (Rtd) Joseph Muracia welcomed the new chairperson, citing his experience in public administration, government coordination and security management.

“Mr Marwa brings extensive experience in public administration, government coordination and security management to the Commission,” Muracia said in a statement.

He said the appointment comes at a critical stage in the implementation of the Nairobi Rivers Basin Regeneration Programme, which seeks to restore Nairobi’s rivers, protect riparian reserves and promote a cleaner, greener and more resilient city.

“We look forward to advancing the Commission’s mandate under his leadership,” Muracia added.

Marwa, an outspoken public administrator whose career has been marked by a hard-line approach to security matters, rose through the ranks of the public service over more than two decades, eventually becoming a senior government security coordinator.

During his tenure in security administration, he developed a reputation for taking a tough stance on crime and insecurity, although his approach and public pronouncements have occasionally attracted controversy and strained relations with political leaders.

His experience in security coordination has previously fuelled calls for his appointment to senior national security positions, including the Inspector General of the National Police Service.

Marwa holds three master’s degrees and was born in Kuria, Migori County. He grew up in Tanzania and Uganda before embarking on a career in public administration.

The son of a missionary, he began his public service career as a junior district officer in Nyeri before serving in various parts of the country, including Kinango, the Rift Valley region and Mombasa.

His appointment places him at the helm of the Nairobi Rivers Commission as the government pursues efforts to rehabilitate the capital’s waterways, address pollution and safeguard river corridors amid growing concerns over environmental degradation and urban resilience.