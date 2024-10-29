Ruto Appoints Sagero to Nairobi Rivers Commission After Omanga Decline 

President William Ruto replaced former nominated senator Millicent Omanga to the Nairobi Rivers Commission after she declined the position of a member.

Ruto named Josephat Abaga Fan Sagero to the commission in a special gazette notice dated October 28.

“The appointment of Omanga Millicent is revoked pursuant to section 51 of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act,” the notice said.

Omanga Saturday declined an appointment she got as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

She cited personal reasons for the decline without elaborating.

“I’m deeply honored and grateful to H.E @WilliamsRuto for the trust you’ve shown in appointing me to serve on the Nairobi Rivers Commission.”

“It’s truly a privilege to be considered for such a vital role in improving our beloved Nairobi’s environment and public health.

After careful consideration, I must respectfully decline the appointment due to personal reasons. I remain committed to supporting efforts aimed at restoring Nairobi’s rivers & stand ready to contribute in any capacity that aligns with my current commitments,” she said in posts on her social media platforms.

President William Ruto appointed former Starehe MP Margret Wanjiru as the chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

The president also appointed Omanga a member of the commission even as he moved the commission from the office of the president to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Both Omanga and Wanjiru were initially appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries in the miniseries of Interior and Cooperatives respectively before the course declared the CAS positions null and void.

Ruto made the appointments through a Gazette Notice dated October 25, 2024.

Consequently, Ruto fired Pamela Olet who has been serving as the chairperson of the commission.

Omanga was to take up the position of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu whose appointment to the commission was challenged in court

President William Ruto launched the Nairobi Rivers Commission in February 2023.

The team hired on December 1, 2022, was also to examine previous reports of efforts to reclaim the Nairobi River and incorporate the lessons into the new drive.

The commission is to coordinate the activities of the various players engaged in the rehabilitation, protection and restoration of the riverine basin.

It was also to monitor compliance with the laws and regulations governing the environment of the basin and its catchment areas in collaboration with State departments, agencies and/or ministries.

The initiative aims at restoring the lost glory of the Kenyan capital which the head of state said had deteriorated environmentally over the years, thus losing its ‘City in the Sun’ status of the yore.

The current commission chaired by Pamela also comprises Mumo Musuva from Nairobi county and Grace Senewa of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

Also in the team are Eva Muhia – representing Riverine Communities, Elizabeth Wathuti – civil society, Carlota Dal Lago – the private sector, Eng Elija Biama – academia and Duncan Ojwang – academia.