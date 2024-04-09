Ruto Asks Leaders to Take Fight Against Drug Abuse Seriously

President William Ruto Monday asked leaders to demonstrate seriousness in the fight against drug abuse.

He said there was no way the vice can be contained if leaders do not take the lead in fighting it.

“What moral authority do we have as leaders to lecture other people over drugs if we are the ones taking shisha?” asked Ruto.

Addressing Muslim leaders at State House, Nairobi, on Monday evening during an Iftar dinner, Ruto called for sincerity and honesty among leaders in fighting the menace.

“As leaders, we must lead by example in everything we do so that other Kenyans can emulate us,” he said.

Ruto said the government is implementing programmes that will begin to deal with the problem of unemployment as part of efforts to eliminate illicit brews and drugs among the youth.

“Our policies in agriculture, the digital superhighway and housing, among others, are geared towards the creation of job opportunities for the youth,” said President Ruto.

At the same time, he assured the Muslim community that the government would issue IDs to all Kenyans without discrimination.

He pointed out that the issuance of IDs does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion or ethnicity so long as the necessary documents are available.

Ruto commended Muslims for their strong faith and unity, saying Christians should emulate them.

“The strong faith Muslims have demonstrated in their religion is worth being emulated,” said President Ruto.

He urged Muslims and Christians to continue praying for peace and stability in the country, noting that peace was necessary for prosperity to be realized.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the government has put in place mechanisms to contain drug and substance abuse in the coastal region.

He asked leaders to support the ongoing efforts to eradicate illicit brews and drugs across the country.

“We are coming back to the Coast region on issues of drugs. Leaders should be ready to work with us in eradicating this menace,” said Gachagua.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged Muslims to pray for peace in the world. He regretted that conflicts in Africa have denied 98 million children the opportunity to go to school.

“As Muslims, you should use this Ramadhan to pray for peace to prevail in the whole world,” said Mudavadi.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi praised government efforts to revive the economy.

“I want to assure Kenyans that President Ruto has good plans for this country. Let us support him for the prosperity of our nation,” he said.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir urged the National Government to fight illicit brews the same way it is fighting drugs in the coastal region.

“To eradicate the drug menace in the coastal region, we must apply the same energy in fighting it the same way as illicit brews,” said Nassir.

Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Defence) and Salim Mvurya (Mining), Governors Nathif Jama (Garissa), Issa Timamy (Lamu) and Ali Mohamud (Marsabit), among others, were also present.