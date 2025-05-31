Ruto calls for global efforts to stop Sudan war 

President William Ruto Saturday called for global efforts to stop the raging war in Sudan, and cautioned that it is escalating into human carnage.

He said the combatants on both sides are digging in as innocent lives die in the conflict and a human catastrophe ensues.

“The war in Sudan is heading towards carnage and is already in the realm of human catastrophe,” he said on Saturday at State House, Nairobi.

He made the remarks during a joint press briefing with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar, who is in the country for a three-day State Visit.

The conflict involves the Sudanese armed forces, led by General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RFS) led by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

Ruto censured both generals for doing little to stop the war and end the suffering of their people.

“The two generals have no regard for human life. All levers need to be pulled, regionally and globally, to stop the carnage and the human suffering in the Sudan,” Ruto said.

On her part, Musar said Slovenia would work with Kenya and other international partners to resolve conflicts in Africa and beyond.

“We must discuss, be open in dialogue, and strive to find solutions,” she said.

She said she shares President Ruto’s vision of a multilateral world order at a time when global institutions are being tested by new policies.

“Slovenia and Kenya have been working together and cooperating at the multilateral forum, especially the United Nations, the only one we have,” she said.

This was President Musar’s first visit to the continent. She was accompanied by Slovenia’s Special Envoy for Africa Ambassador Frank Hoot and other senior officials.

The two Presidents witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations.

The two leaders also agreed to deepen cooperation across sectors, including agriculture, education, digital transformation, health, environment, trade, and climate action.

Ruto welcomed the participation of a Slovenia business delegation and the hosting of the Kenya-Slovenia Business Forum.

“These engagements will strengthen business linkages and unlock new trade and investment opportunities in pharmaceuticals, ICT, clean energy, and agro-processing,” he said.

In addition, the two countries have agreed to work together to maximise the benefits of the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into force in July 2024.

He welcomed Musar to Sunday’s Madaraka Day ceremony, which will be held in Homa Bay County.

Present were Prime Cabinet Secretary and Minister for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, and other senior government leaders.