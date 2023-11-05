Ruto Celebrates as Nairobi is Ranked Best City to Visit in 2024

Nairobi has been ranked as one of the world’s most desirable city destination by travel guide publisher, Lonely Planet.

On Sunday, President William Ruto credited the accolade to the government’s unwavering efforts to elevate Kenya on the global stage.

“The world is listening. Our effort to use every local and global opportunity to profile Kenya as a competitive destination has elicited highly inspiring feedback from Lonely Planet which has recognised Nairobi as its top global city destination. We agree wholeheartedly with this assessment and positive feedback from a global authority on matters travel and tourism,” Ruto posted on X.

Ruto continued by highlighting the achievements of programs meant to draw travelers, innovators, and investors to Kenya.

He also praised Nairobi for its distinctive fusion of rich cultural legacy and contemporary global trends with a lively and energetic youthful attitude.

“Kenya is a magnificent country endowed with a sumptuous array of spectacular touristic attractions that are liberally dispersed throughout the land, and Nairobi is its powerful, vital, beating heart. We dream in Nairobi and chase our biggest dreams here. We imagine a better present and future and then create it,” he added.

The Head of State further stated that the recognition would help Kenya’s tourism industry tremendously and establish Magical Kenya as a must-visit location for travelers looking for an amazing and immersive experience.

“The award is also an indirect affirmation of Magical Kenya as an irresistible destination for those curious to encounter a beautiful country going places with a people who are always ready to engage all visitors, clients, customers and partners until their expectations are exceeded,” he continued.

The president extended an invitation to citizens worldwide to visit Kenya, stating that there is no place like it anywhere in the world.

According to Lonely Planet, Nairobi is the top city to visit in 2024, followed by Paris (France), Montreal (Canada), Mostar (Bosnia), and Philadelphia (USA).