Ruto Claims Uhuru Had Budget for Bribing Judges

President William Ruto claims his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta had a budget for bribing courts.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu on Tuesday, the head of state said he will not let up in the fight against a corrupt judiciary.

In fact, the president said, people whom he did not name had advised him to set aside monies for corrupt judges.

Dr Ruto said his government will not set up the budget but will instead fight graft in the judiciary.

“Some people are saying that because the previous government had a budget to bribe courts, I should go and come up with a budget to bribe the courts,” Ruto said.

“Do you want your money to be used to bribe the courts? No budget will be made to bribe anyone in the courts. The courts are servants of Kenyans.”

The head of state reiterated his earlier stance on certain individuals collaborating with judges for orders meant to sabotage his development agenda.

He assured the people that he would not allow the agenda to be detailed.

“We respect the independence of the Judiciary and other institutions, but that independence does not extend to sabotage the public interests,” he said.

“Any institution that undermines the delivery of Constitutional rights; social and economic to the people of Kenya is undermining the constitution and we are going to make sure all of us respect the sovereignty of the people of Kenya.”

“We must deal. Firmly, decisively with corruption in the Judiciary and we are going to root out corruption in the judiciary…it is still subject to the people of Kenya.”

Further, the president said he will not relent in his push to better the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

“The biggest problem in Kenya is unemployment. Please, I want to tell you kuweni na utu. You have jobs, and your children have jobs. The children of the hustler and mama mbogas have no jobs,” Ruto said.

“I am their lawyer and I cannot bribe the courts; instead of giving brines to courts, I will end corruption in courts.”