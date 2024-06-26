Ruto Declines to Sign Finance Bill 2024 into Law

President William Ruto has declined to sign into law the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

The head of state on Wednesday sent the bill back to Parliament before members go on recess.

Dr Ruto’s change of tune comes a day after MPs passed the controversial bill on Tuesday leading to protests.

195 members voted Yes while 106 voted against.

The Head of State has according to sources suggested several amendments to the Bill for the MPs to review.

When returning the bill, the president will highlight specific areas requiring modification.

If the MPs amend the bill to fully address the President’s concerns, the speaker will then send it back to the president for approval.

Alternatively, if the House addresses the president’s concerns but not entirely, they can pass it again without changes or with amendments that do not fully meet his reservations, provided two-thirds of the members support it.

With the MPs set to go on recess beginning today until July 23, it means that should the President return the document to Parliament the speaker may have to recall them.