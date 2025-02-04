Ruto directs police to bring back abducted chiefs 

The government is taking decisive action to eradicate insecurity in the North Eastern region of Kenya, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the government will not allow criminals in that part of the country to terrorise the people and derail the region’s development agenda.

He pointed out that the government has significantly weakened the influence of the al-Shabaab terror group in the region, adding that the incident earlier in the week when chiefs were abducted was a desperate attempt to cause panic.

“They thought that by doing so, they would stop us from coming here,” Ruto said.

“I must make it absolutely clear that every inch of Kenya is important, and we are not going to cede an inch of our country to criminals. We will go after them, we will deal with them and we will eliminate them.”

He directed Deputy Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to spearhead security operations in the region, including efforts to bring the abducted chiefs home safely.

Ruto was speaking in Mandera town as he began a four-day development tour of the North Eastern region.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Governors Mohamed Adan Khalif (Mandera) and Mohamud Ali (Marsabit), Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Environment) and Eric Muga (Water) and MPs, were present.

He said the government is keen on ending the marginalisation of northern Kenya through development and policy changes.

He emphasised that the days when the region was not regarded as part of the country are over.

“It is my responsibility to make sure Kenya is united and every Kenyan is treated equally,” he said.

He said that he will ensure the children of Northern Kenya are given the same opportunities as those in other regions.

“We will remove vetting in the processing of National Identification Cards and passports, which has discriminated against the people of North Eastern Kenya for far too long,” he pledged.

On infrastructure, the President explained that the government will expand the road network in the North Eastern region to open up the area and spur socio-economic transformation.

He noted that the government is building the 750 kilometers Isiolo-Mandera road to integrate the North Eastern region with the rest of the country.

He explained that the project is jointly funded by the World Bank, the African Development Bank, Arab banks and the Government of Kenya at a cost of Sh100 billion.

“Already, seven contractors are on site building the road,” he said.

On electricity, Ruto stated that the government is investing Sh2.6 billion to connect Mandera County to power.

The Government is also working with the Ethiopia to connect Mandera County to the grid from the neighbouring country’s power line.

Robust measures are being implemented, he said, to promote livestock farming and ensure that farmers earn a decent living.

He thus noted that the National Livestock Vaccination Programme aims to ensure that Kenya’s livestock products meet international standards and secure export markets.

Ruto reiterated the government’s commitment to improving learning institutions in the region to enhance access to education and provide children with equal opportunities.

He explained that this will ensure equal opportunities for all, fostering equity and making sure no child is left behind in education.

While speaking to trainees at Mandera Teachers Training College, he pledged government support for the construction of 10 classrooms and hostels to accommodate more students.

“We want to give students more opportunities to learn in this institution,” he said.

Later, he assessed the progress of the Mandera Water Supply and Sewerage Infrastructure Project, which is set to benefit more than 12,000 households.

He said that the project is being speeded to boost access to clean water and modern sanitation.

He commissioned a Jitume ICT hub at Mandera Technical Training Institute, which has expanded online opportunities for youth in the region.

He also opened the Kenya Medical Training College Mandera Campus, which will support the rollout of Universal Health Coverage by equipping healthcare practitioners with essential skills.

Prof Kindiki reiterated the importance of peace and unity as catalysts for development and inclusive socio-economic growth.

“We stand for the unity of the people of Kenya and equal development of all parts of Kenya,” he said.

Duale commended Ruto for uniting Kenyans and ensuring that Kenya remains one indivisible country.

He pointed out that the Cabinet is not a Kenya Kwanza Cabinet, but an inclusive one that brings together members from across the political divide.

“You have expanded the government, included the opposition, and ensured that all regions and religions are represented,” he said.