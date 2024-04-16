Ruto Drops Caroline Mueke as EAC Nominee, Nominates PS Nduva 

President William Ruto Monday replaced Caroline Mwende Mueke as Kenya’s nominee for the East African Community Secretary-General post.

Ruto replaced Mwende with Principal Secretary for the State Department for Performance and Delivery Management within the Ministry of Public Service. Veronica Mueni Nduva.

The reasons for the surprise changes were not revealed.

Cabinet Secretary in charge of the EAC, Peninah Malonza, informed the chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers, Deng Alor Kuol, of the change, stating that the “We write to inform you that the President of the Republic of Kenya has varied the nomination of Mwende to the position of the EAC Secretary General.”

”The Republic of Kenya now presents Ms Veronica Mueni Nduva for appointment to the position of the Secretary General of the East African Community,” read part of the letter dated April 15.

Officials said a virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday by the EAC Ministers to discuss Kenya’s request for the withdrawal of the current SG Peter Mathuki.

The summit of leaders will make the final decision based on the ministers’ advice.

For a decision to be reached, 100 per cent attendance and 100 per cent concurrence from the eight partner states are required during the upcoming deliberations.

Any dissenting voices would result in no decision being made.

With only one and a half years remaining until Kenya’s turn to produce the SG, there are indications that some partner states prefer Mathuki to complete his term and for South Sudan to take over in 2026.

Kenya faces the challenge of persuading all partner states to accept the request for a change since Mathuki has already been redeployed.

Mathuki, whom Nduva is expected to replace, will exit the regional bloc two years ahead of the end of his tenure.

He was appointed in 2021 by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta and was approved by regional leaders to replace Burundi’s Liberat Mfumukeko.

Mathuki, the second Kenyan to occupy the top seat after Francis Muthaura (1996–2001), was appointed and vetted for Kenya’s ambassadorial role in Moscow, Russia, which is now pending approval by parliament.