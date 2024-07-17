Ruto, Gachagua Pay Glowing Tribute to Televangelist Kiuna

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua Wednesday paid a glowing tribute to the founder of the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), Televangelist Bishop Allan Kiuna, who died last week after a long battle with cancer.

Gachagua, who read Ruto’s condolence message to the family and thousands of mourners in Thindigua, Kiambu county, during the burial, also highlighted government’s plan to introduce a State-funded health insurance scheme for Kenyans suffering from chronic diseases like cancer.

He added that the government is investing in medical equipment to help in early cancer diagnosis for management.

“Cancer is devastating to any family in terms of emotions and finance. We have made interventions as a Government to come up with an insurance scheme to cover chronic illnesses because the cost of treating cancer out of the country is beyond many families,” said Gachagua.

He commended Reverend Kathy Kiuna for taking care of the late Bishop during illness.

Citing personal experience of taking care of his late brother former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, who also died of cancer, Gachagua said this viral disease has drained many families emotionally and financially.

He explained that the new insurance policy will transform the healthcare sector, save lives and empower communities and families by reducing the financial burden.

“Today many families have harambees every weekend trying to raise millions of shillings to support their loved ones suffering from cancer. But I am encouraged that now we have equipments. Health facilities like Kenyatta University Referral Hospital has installed a PET scan, which was only available outside the country several years ago. We have equipment that can help with early diagnosis because cancer ailments if detected early can be managed,” he stated.

He eulogized Bishop Kiuna as visionary religious and transformational leader, who touched lives of many people through his kindness.

“Bishop Kiuna was a great man of God. For 25 years he has built a great church with serious membership all over the world. I assure Reverend Kathy of our prayers and solidarity in this difficult moment. Bishop Kiuna has left a very enduring legacy, that Kathy must build on. She is now the vision carrier of JCC Church,” said Gachagua.

In the President’s condolence message, the Head of State eulogized the late Bishop as a “firm faith leader whose sermons were stimulating, authentic and targeted”.

“I have lost a true friend and an extraordinary man of God. Bishop Kiuna was a General of the word of God, who founded the Jubilee Christian Church. He was a firm faith leader whose sermons were stimulating, authentic and targeted. Beyond pulpit, he was focused, hardworking and played the lead role in uplifting the needy,” said the President.

Gachagua, who was accompanied by his Spouse Pastor Dorcas and other leaders, further said that the fight against illicit brews and drugs abuse will continue uninterrupted. He asked politicians to stay away from the exercise.

“The challenge of illicit alcohol and drugs is real and many people want to run away from reality. When we came to office with President Ruto we found a big challenge on illicit brews and drugs in entire country and more specifically in Central Kenya region. We took it head on and we have made serious strides. The fight must continue uninterrupted to save our county,” he said.

“I have put leaders on notice, anyone trying to interfere will be called out by names so that they can be shamed. We cannot allow the ree-introduction of poison disguised as alcohol to kill our children.”

He called on the Church and religious organisations to join the Government in saving the youth affected by the vices and rehabilitating those addicted.

At the same time, Mr Gachagua asked Kenyans and the Church to pray for President Ruto as he reconstitutes the Cabinet so that “he can pick a right team of competent individuals, humble and incorruptible people who are ready to serve the Nation”.

“We support President Ruto for his courageous and pragmatic decision to dissolve the Cabinet and come up with a new team that is focused and competent to help him in the management of the affairs of the Nation. I ask the Church and all Christians to pray for our President to pick the right people. God has given him a chance to come up with a good team of Kenyans who are patriotic, not corrupt, not arrogant and who are serious on service delivery. Our President needs your prayers.”

Leaders present at the burial serve included Nominated Senator Veronica Maina and MPs Anne Wamuratha (Kiambu Woman Representative), Sabina Chege (Nominated), Peter Salasya (Mumias East) and Amos Mwago (Starehe).

Former MPs Cate Waruguru and Margaret Wanjiru were also present.