Ruto heads to Angola for AU Summits

President William Ruto departed for Luanda, Angola Monday for the 7th African Union-European Union Summit and the Second Session of the Ad Hoc Oversight Committee on African Union Institutional Reform.

He will chair the meeting as the AU Champion for Institutional Reform.

At the AU-EU Summit, Ruto and fellow leaders will review two decades of Africa-Europe cooperation and address emerging challenges, including shifting geopolitical priorities, funding gaps, and rising security pressures.

A statement from State House said Kenya will advance priorities on predictable financing for African-led peace operations, stronger counter-terrorism and border security collaboration, as well as joint action on climate.

Ruto will also hold bilateral talks with European leaders to expand trade, deepen investment, and advance the implementation of the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

The statement said he will showcase opportunities under Kenya’s economic transformation roadmap, targeting a transition to a first-world economy, including public-private-partnership-ready projects such as large-scale irrigation supported by mega dams, the expansion of clean and industrial energy, and major infrastructure upgrades covering roads, airports, ports, and railways.

Ruto will then co-chair the AU Institutional Reform Ad Hoc Committee of Heads of States in his capacity as Champion of AU Institutional Reforms.

“He will brief his peers on the progress made towards implementing various reform mandates that strengthen the Union’s governance, peace and security approaches while enhancing the AU’s financial independence,” the statement said.

Overall, the reform package seeks to reinforce African unity and enhance the continent’s ability to act decisively in a rapidly shifting global environment.