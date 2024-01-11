Ruto Hosts 120 Jubilee MCAs At State House, Nakuru

President William Ruto on Thursday hosted 120 Members of the County Assembly allied with the Jubilee party at State House, Nakuru.

In photos seen by this writer, the MCAs were led by the party’s interim leadership among them the party leader Sabina Chege, Secretary General Kanini Kega, and Deputy Chairperson Adan Keynan.

President Ruto was in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

The National Executive Council, which consists of 28 party members, was also present during the meeting.

For months now, the Jubilee Party has been dealing with leadership disputes between two factions claiming legitimate party positions.

While one faction, led by Jeremiah Kioni, has stayed faithful to the Azimio la Umoja coalition led by Raila Odinga, another, led by Kanini Kega, has switched allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza coalition led by President Ruto.

In June 2023, Jubilee resolved to withdraw from the Azimio la Umoja Deed of Agreement dated March 12, 2022.

“Take notice the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Jubilee Party meeting of 6th June, 2023 resolved to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition,” read the statement in part.

“Further take notice that pursuant to Article 33.1.1 & 2 of the Party Constitution as read together with Article 22.1 of the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition dated 12th March 2022 Jubilee Party hereby gives notice to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.”

The coalition party was registered with the Office of the Political Parties Registrar (ORPP) on April 21, 2022. Then, it comprised of 26 parties, some of which have since moved to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

According to regulations set by the coalition, fringe parties can not leave the coalition for at least a year.

“No party may withdraw from the coalition six months before the August 2022 General Election or within three months after the date of the said General Election,” the Azimio agreement stipulates.

It further clarifies that should a member wish to leave, they can only do so after giving 90-days’ notice to the Coalition Council.