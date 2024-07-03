Ruto Instructs Treasury to Review SRC’s Pay Hike for State Officers

President William Ruto has written to the National Treasury directing them to review the gazette notice issued by the SRC regarding the salary increases for state officers.

In his statement, Ruto emphasized the importance of all arms of government living within their means.

“In light of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 and the fiscal constraints expected this financial year, this is a time, more than ever before, for the Executive all arms of government to live within their means,” said Dr Ruto.

The salary increments took effect from July 1.

In August, the SRC released a list of salary increases for all state officers except the president and his deputy as part of its third review cycle. The new salaries took effect on July 1, 2024.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretaries, and Attorney General will now earn Sh990,000, up from Sh957,000. Principal Secretaries, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji will receive Sh819,844, an increase from Sh792,519.

Speakers of both House will earn Sh1,208,362 while their deputies’ salaries will increase from Sh948,261 to Sh966,690.

Members of Parliament and Senators will now earn Sh739,600, up from the previous Sh725,502.