President Ruto to Lead in Marking KDF Day 

President William Ruto is Saturday expected to lead the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in marking the 12th KDF Day celebrations at Embakasi Garrison, Nairobi.

KDF Day is observed annually to Commemorate and celebrate the acts of valor and gallantry by KDF heroes and heroines.

This special day has been observed since October 2012 following the launch of Operation Linda Nchi in October 2011.

This year’s theme is “One Force One Mission-Enhancing National and Regional Security.”

According to officials, KDF Day is the most important day in the KDF calendar as it is reflected on their idea of duty.

Defense CS Aden Duale said in an earlier message the national anthem sings loudest in the silence of every fallen soldier.

“On this 14th day of October, we commemorate and celebrate the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day. This day is dedicated to honour the acts of valor and gallantry displayed by KDF heroes and heroines,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla is too expected at the event.

In the event among others, soldiers who performed exceptionally well in their duties will be recognized and presented with awards in recognition of their remarkable work.

Various welfare departments within KDF will display stands where they will showcase on their various roles and how they can use the offices for their benefit.

KDF went to Somalia in October 2011 to crush al Shabaab terrorists.

Kenyan troops are currently in Somalia under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to help in fighting the al Shabaab terror group.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991. The gang has been crossing from Somalia and launch attacks in Kenya amid a campaign to address the issue.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

Officials say security operations have been enhanced in the wake of new threats in the country.

For instance the U.S. Embassy in Kenya Friday October 13 issued a terror alert in Nairobi, warning Americans to review their personal security plans.

In a statement published on its official website on Friday 13, 2023, the Embassy said there are high risks of terrorism activities targeting areas frequented by foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya.

“Locations frequented by U.S. citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks,” the Embassy said.

Officials said the move was precipitated by the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel troops. The conflict has left almost 3,000 people dead. Hamas attacked Israel along the Gaza Strip prompting a retaliatory attack by the Israel troops.

There are fears hardline supporters of Palestine will try to attack countries that are perceived to be supporting Israel.

Police said they are aware of the situation and had increased surveillance and alertness.

Officials aware of the situation urged Kenyans to exercise caution all the time.

Kenya has been a victim of terrorism for many occasions that has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded.

As a precaution, the US Embassy asked citizens to be vigilant at locations frequented by tourists or foreigners and review their personal security plans.

Subsequently, American nationals have been urged to be aware of their surroundings, especially while in hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...