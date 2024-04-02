Ruto Makes Changes to UDA Party Leadership Ahead of Grassroots Elections

President William Ruto has reorganized the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leadership with the grassroot elections fast approaching.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kenya Revenue Authority Chairman Anthony Mwaura was named the National Elections Board Chairperson.

Mwaura will be deputized by Veronica Kiberenge.

Board members will include; Lydia Munika, Jimmy Kaingi, Mary Mutinga, Halake Dida, and Linda Kiome.

Joy Mdivo of Kenya Power Board was appointed to the position of Electoral Dispute Resolution Committee Chair. Dr Adrian Kamotho will serve as her deputy.

Along with Hellen Makone, Yvonne Cherop Kae, Duncan Ojwang, and Kaberia Isaac, the Committee will have seven members in total.

Other members include Barbra Japan, Anjichi Joseph and Ziporah Karimi Muiruri.

The Internal Dispute Resolution Committee (IDRC) will be chaired by Rebecca Tonkel. Also on the committee will be Hassan Omar, Joshua Ong’era, Leah Manyarkly, Samuel Kariuki, Bishop Robert Theuri and Ronald Shako.

The party will also conduct the grassroots elections in four phases. These include:

April 26, 2024 – Nairobi, Narok, West Pokot, Busia, Homa Bay, Isiolo and Garissa County.

June 22, 2024 – Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Machakos, Kisii, Bungoma, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Wajir, Tana River, Kwale and Marsabit.

August 10, 2024 – Kiambu, Embu, Kericho, Meru, Migori, Kakamega, Nyamira, Kitui, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu, Kajiado, Mandera, Kilifi, Murang’a and Lamu.

August 24, 2024 – Nakuru, Bomet, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nandi, Baringo, Turkana, Vihiga and Makueni.