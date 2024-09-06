Ruto Mourns 17 Hillside Endarasha Academy Pupils Killed in Inferno

President William Ruto has mourned 17 Hillside Endarasha Academy pupils who died in an inferno on Friday morning.

The head of state who is in China instructed relevant authorities to investigate the matter. He assured that those found culpable will be brought to book.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County. This is devastating news,” he wrote on X.

He added: “I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account.”

Dr Ruto wished the injured a speedy recovery and noted that the government would mobilize “all the necessary resources to support the affected families”.

“The Government under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government is mobilizing all the necessary resources to support the affected families. Poleni sana.”

Our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County. This is devastating news. We pray for speedy recovery to the survivors. I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate… — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 6, 2024

The pupils are said to have been burnt beyond recognition.

One of the dormitories housing the students was razed down killing the 16.

15 of them are said to have been confirmed dead at the scene while one died while being rushed to the hospital.

There are fears that more bodies are likely to be recovered once the scene is fully processed.