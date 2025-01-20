Ruto Mourns Mathare United Chairman Bob Munro

President William Ruto has joined Kenyans in mourning the death of Mathare United Chairman Bob Munro, hailing him as a pivotal figure in Kenyan football and a champion of youth development.

In a heartfelt message on his X account on Monday, Ruto described Munro as “a pillar of our sports and a firm believer in youth development.”

He added, “His drive to make football thrive in Kenya was extraordinary; Bob expertly spotted and nurtured talents, and brought sanity in the game.”

Munro, a veteran football administrator, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at his residence in Westlands, Nairobi.

His demise was confirmed by Mathare United CEO Jacktone Obure and his wife, Ingrid.

“My darling husband Bob, as he is affectionately referred to in Kenyan football circles, has been in and out of hospital for the last six months due to respiratory problems. A beloved father and grandfather, he breathed his last on Sunday at his home in Westlands,” Ingrid said in a statement.

Munro’s health had been deteriorating for some time, with prolonged hospital visits in recent months. Despite these challenges, his impact on Kenyan football remained profound.

Munro is credited with building Mathare United into one of Kenya’s most iconic football enterprises, nurturing hundreds of top football players.

His efforts extended beyond the pitch, earning him national recognition. During the Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2024, President Ruto honored him with the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) award for his outstanding contributions to sports and youth empowerment.