    Mathare United Chairman Bob Munro dies in Nairobi

    Mathare United Chairman and founder of MYSA Bob Munro is dead.

    He died in his house in Westlands, Nairobi.

    Mathare United CEO Jacktone Obure confirmed the demise of the veteran football administrator, who breathed last Sunday morning at his home.

    His wife Ingrid also confirmed the death.

    The family of Robert Donald Munro would like to announce his death.

    My darling husband Bob, as he is affectionately referred to in Kenyan football circles, has been in and out of hospital for the last six months due to respiratory problems.

    A beloved father and grandfather, he breathed his last on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at his residence in Westlands, Nairobi.

    Further updates will be provided in due course,” she said in a message.

    Munro has been battling illness for a long time, and has been in and out of hospital in the recent past.

    Credited for leading one of the greatest football enterprises in Kenya which nurtured hundreds of top football players, Munro was in December 12, 2024 during Jamhuri Day celebrations honoured by President William Ruto with an Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) award for his contributions which went beyond the beautiful game.

