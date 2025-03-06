IPOA Probes Majengo Police Shooting That Sparked Deadly Protests

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Majengo, Nairobi, which triggered violent protests that left at least four people dead.

The police officer involved in the incident was disarmed and interdicted as authorities commenced investigations. Police spokesman Michael Muchiri confirmed that IPOA had been notified in line with legal requirements, and further inquiries were being carried out by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Internal Affairs Unit.

“Upon receipt of the report, police immediately launched investigations and identified an officer suspected of involvement in the shooting. Necessary action was taken, including disarming and interdicting the officer,” Muchiri stated.

He urged residents, particularly the youth, to remain calm and cooperate with investigators by providing any useful information.

The protests that followed the shooting turned violent, resulting in the deaths of at least four people. Police reported that rioters torched one of their vehicles, damaged another, and burned down seven staff houses at Kamukunji AP headquarters. Additionally, the Pumwani location chief’s office and two assistant chief’s offices in Majengo and Gorofani were vandalized or set on fire. Three police officers sustained injuries during the chaos.

Human rights organizations have condemned the police response and called for accountability. The Kenya Human Rights Commission and Kamukunji Human Rights Defenders demanded an end to police use of lethal force and urged IPOA to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“We also demand that IPOA investigate officers involved in these shootings and ensure those found guilty face justice,” the two organizations said in a joint statement, adding that they would continue monitoring the situation.

At least 37 people were injured in the protests, while a second victim was found with stab wounds on Wednesday.

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan confirmed that the Authority had already recorded key witness statements, attended a postmortem examination, and scheduled another for March 6, 2025.

“IPOA has also dispatched a team to monitor police conduct in the ongoing demonstrations at Kakuma refugee camp,” Hassan added.