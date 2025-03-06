Police kill four suspected thugs in botched dawn robbery in Marani, Kitutu Chache North

Police in Marani, Kisii shot and killed four suspected robbers at Sombogo area in Kitutu Chache North.

The deceased included one woman, police said.

At least two others fled on foot in the Thursday March 6 morning incident.

The gang had attempted to rob a bakery owner of cash Thursday at 1 am when he alerted the police who responded and gave chase.

The gang of six had stormed Progress Bakery at around 1.45am, armed with a firearm, axes and knives.

They demanded the day’s sale, but the owner managed to alert police officers at the Marani camp.

Upon arrival the officers found the assailants attempting to flee in a tuktuk with no registration plates.

They assisted by the bakery owner, pursued the suspects on a motorcycle, police said.

A high- speed chase ensued leading to an exchange to gunfire near Sombogo Tea Factory.

Despite firing warning shots the suspects shot back while trying to escape on an uphill road.The pursuit ended about 400 meters away at Sombogo shopping center when the tuktuk lost control.

Two of the robbers fled on foot while four others were killed in the gunfight.

Two firearms – a scorpion sub machine gun and a G3 rifle – an axe and a knife were recovered from the scene, police said.

The bodies of three unidentified male suspects and one female suspect were taken to Marani Level Four Hospital mortuary for identification and postmortem examination.

No police officer was injured during the operation.

Directorate Criminal Investigations DCI in Marani has launched further investigations into the incident as efforts continue to identify the deceased and trace the escaped suspects.