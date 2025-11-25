Ruto, Mudavadi appoint Malava UDA aspirants to diplomatic jobs

Two UDA aspirants from Malava Constituency who lost in the party primaries were given diplomatic postings to Uganda and South Africa.

The two were among three UDA aspirants who had been promised government jobs by President William Ruto after they agreed to support David Ndakwa, the ruling party’s candidate for the Malava constituency by-elections.

Ndakwa will on Thursday fly the ruling party’s ticket in the by-election that was occasioned by the death of the area MP Malulu Injendi.

Prime cabinet secretary Dr. Musalia Mudavadi announced the appointments of, Simon Kangwana, who was picked as an Education Attachee in the Kenyan Mission in Uganda, while Rhyan Injendi Malulu will be a Trade Attachee in the Kenyan Embassy in South Africa.

Mudavadi called the two to the podium and had them read their appointment letters from his phone to the enchanted and charged crowd.

The crowd celebrated loudly to the news, and had a standing ovation while chanting the famous two-terms campaign mantra with its two-finger salute slogan.

Another aspirant, Leonard Shimaka was last month appointed a Commissioner at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for three years.

Making the last pitch at Malava Primary School on the final campaign day, Mudavadi said President Ruto was a man of his word, and he asked the people of Malava constituency to keep their part of the bargain by electing UDA candidate on the 27th, November polls.

“The president has kept his word on the UDA aspirants and the development projects currently ongoing in Malava, I ask you to be honourable like you have always been and vote for the UDA candidate,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi asked electorates in Malava to elect the UDA candidate so that he can accelerate development in the constituency.

“An MP from the ruling party easily accesses government services because of proximity to the President and the government functionaries. The late MP Malulu Injendi left you in government, ensure that you stay inside,” said Mudavadi.

He said for a few months they had spoken to the electorates, and now it was their time to pick for themselves an MP of their choice.

“The difference between the UDA candidate and that from the opposition is like night and day. Our candidate has sold his manifesto peacefully and with decorum, while his opponent has been abusive and chaotic,” said Mudavadi.

The mega rally comes a day after Mudavadi bagged, Joab Burudi Manyasi, the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate for the Malava Constituency seat, who officially stepped down from the race and now supports UDA’s David Ndakwa.

Manyasi stepped down on Sunday in a last-minute move that seems to have shocked the United Opposition just a day before the official campaign period comes to an end.

Manyasi threw his weight behind UDA’s Ndakwa.

“To my supporters, kwa sasa nawaomba sana tumsaidie candidate wa serikali.” said Manyasi in a dramatic announcement made in Kakamega, where Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi personally received Manyasi.

“This decision is not a sign of weakness from our brother Manyasi, but a sign of strength that demonstrates unity of purpose from a leader who is pragmatic and who has always put the interests of the people of Malava first,” said Mudavadi.

Manyasi, was the third force in the race, and his support for Ndakwa immediately changed the dynamics in the Malava race.

Analysts are already calling it a game-changing, strategic move that could redefine the final stretch of the Malava contest.

With the by-election slated for Thursday, November 27, 2025, Manyasi’s exit is expected to significantly reshape voter dynamics and intensify the race for the Malava seat.

Mudavadi said the entry of Manyasi into the UDA team gives the UDA candidate a renewed surge, and a confident head-start in the by-election.

“Victory is indeed coming, the people of Malava Constituency have resolved not to gamble with their votes and know where to place their bet on Thursday 27th,” said Mudavadi.