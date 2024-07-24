Ruto Names Maiyo as New Head of His Security

President William Ruto Tuesday named long serving head of operations of security in his office as the new Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) Commandant.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police Noah Maiyo has served as the head of operations at PEU for two years and was in similar position at the Office of the Deputy President for a decade.

Maiyo is an expert in VIP protection having served in the Presidential Escort for more than 30 years.

The new commandant is also an ally to the president.

Maiyo takes over from William Yiampoy who was on July 12 moved to police headquarters and named the director of operations.

A memo in the service said Maiyo will take over immediately.

“Following the deployment of the Unit commandant William Yiampoi to Vigilance as director of operations, this command informs you that Noah Maiyo.. is the new Presidential Escort Commandant,” read the memo.

Maiyo has served in the General Service Unit and Recce, which is responsible for the president’s security.

Recce Squad is detailed to protect the President, his family and the Deputy President.

Recce are specially trained for VIP protection. Together with his family, the President has about 200 security guards drawn from the GSU.

State House and state lodges are guarded by the officers drawn from GSU’s G-Company.

PEU is a fully-fledged team, which can handle the movement of the President and his family anytime.

They also provide security to the Deputy President and his family.

They, however, usually get the help of the local police whenever the President visits.

More changes are expected in the police as new commanders take their positions.