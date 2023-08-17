Ruto Nominates Renson Mulele Ingonga as New DPP

President William Ruto Thursday nominated Renson Mulele Ingonga as the next Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mulele was based at Garissa as the local in charge of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ruto Thursday forwarded his name to National Assembly for vetting.

Ruto picked Ingonga from a list of 15 individuals interviewed for the position by the Public Service Commission.

If approved, Ingonga will replace Noordin Haji.

Haji left the ODPP after he was picked by Ruto as the new National Intelligence Service director General.

Before his nomination, Mulele worked as an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions.

Former IEBC commissioner Thomas Letangule, Francis Andayi, lawyer Danstan Omari, Taib Ali, Jacinta Nyamosi, Victor Mule and Tabitha Ouya were among individuals shortlisted.

It was anticipated Mulele will be named the new DPP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...